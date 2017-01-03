Identifying Wood Damage Smoke Exposure Risks in Occupational and Residential Environments

With the start of winter this month, many people in North America have already begun using their fire places. For many people, this means a traditional wood fire that delivers both warmth and ambience during the cold months.

The smell of burning wood is pleasant to some people, and even though wood is a natural substance, exposure to wood smoke can be hazardous to one’s health. Workers in industries that burn wood for heat, to produce energy or for cooking could also be exposed to wood smoke on the job.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that the smoke from wood burning is made up of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles (also referred to as particle pollution, particulate matter or PM). In addition to particle pollution, wood smoke contains several harmful air pollutants, including benzene, formaldehyde, acrolein and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Carbon monoxide is also produced during the burning of wood.

The EPA states that wood smoke can affect everyone, but children, teenagers, older adults, people with lung diseases, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or people with heart diseases are the most vulnerable.

“These substances and microscopic particles can get into the eyes and respiratory system of those exposed to it, causing health concerns,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The EPA reports that short-term exposures to particles from wood smoke can aggravate lung disease, causing asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and may also increase one’s susceptibility to respiratory infections. Long-term exposures have been associated with problems such as reduced lung function and the development of chronic bronchitis. Some studies also suggest that long-term fine particulate matter exposures may be linked to cancer and to harmful developmental and reproductive effects.”

EMSL Analytical, Inc. provides testing services to identify wood smoke and particulate matter pollution exposure risks, along with comprehensive smoke damage and residue testing services. They also recently sponsored an educational video about wood smoke exposure and health concerns that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/2Eo-oodwd-c.

To learn more about smoke or other indoor air quality, environmental or occupational testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . For more information or access to the Fire & Smoke Damage Test Kit, visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

