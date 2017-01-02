Arizona CEO Speaks Out Against Potential Bill That Would Cost Arizona Thousands of Jobs in 2017

After all, that is why we elected them; to protect us, and look after the good of “We the People”, not “We the Big Insurance Companies” and their army of Lobbyists."

Rex P. Altree, is the Founder and CEO of Arizona’s largest, family-owned Auto Glass company, SafePro Auto Glass, and he is the longstanding President, of the nationally recognized Arizona Auto Glass Association (AAGA). Mr. Altree, is speaking out against an alleged bill that is said to be put forth when the Arizona State Legislature session convenes on Monday, January 9, 2017.

According to several of Mr. Altree’s sources, there is a bill that is anticipated to be introduced in the 2017 Legislative Session. This projected bill would eliminate the current law which mandates a Zero-Deductible on comprehensive insurance policies be offered. The current mandate requires insurance companies to offer a zero-deductible policy to their customers, for broken or cracked Automotive Safety Glass, Laminated Windshields, along with Tempered Door and other Automotive Glass. The elimination of this mandate on the insurance companies, to offer Zero Deductible “Safety Glass” Coverage, would drastically reduce the sales and profits of all local Arizona auto glass shops who are doing the replacements and repairs. It would also greatly impact the Safety of drivers that do not replace their windshields, in the number one state in the nation for Cracked or Chipped windshields. If this proposed bill were to pass, the repercussions for both the Arizona Economy and the local auto glass industry would be devastating.

According to Mr. Altree, this proposed bill would cause the closure of hundreds of auto glass shops in Arizona, and could lead to thousands of jobs being lost. At the moment, there are hundreds of registered auto glass companies across Arizona.

Mr. Altree, and SafePro Auto Glass, who employ upwards of 85 workers stated that, “If a law like this were to pass, I may have to cut over half of my work force. Now, imagine if a majority of the auto glass companies in Arizona had to take the same action. We would be looking at potentially thousands of hard working employees, people with families who depend on them, losing their jobs.”

Mr. Altree continued: “I have heard rumors of the insurance companies’ efforts to kill the Zero-Deductible Mandate for a while now. However, after speaking to several very high-level sources, it was confirmed that this attempt to eliminate the Mandate is no longer a rumor.”

This proposed bill is a disturbing Deja Vu for Mr. Altree who, in the 2016 Legislative Session, helped successfully fight against, and subsequently defeat House Bill 2500, which would have also had negative repercussions to the Arizona Auto Glass Industry.

Mr. Altree said: “I don’t understand why this is happening again. We are talking about the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the State of Arizona through the potential closure of hundreds of business, and the loss of thousands of jobs. We the people elected our representatives to look after our best interests, and to protect us. However, it seems that a few of our elected representatives, in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, are more interested in pandering to the interests of large Insurance Corporations, rather than helping to preserve and protect hundreds of locally based small businesses. That is why I am speaking up; our elected representatives need to know that their constituencies do not support this kind of action. We are hardworking people, we have families, we are active members of our communities. Yet we are going to be ignored and have our lives turned upside down, so that large insurance companies can make more money?”

Mr. Altree continued: “It is my belief that the people of Arizona will not let this happen. If this bill is actually proposed, I along with the AAGA members and many other independent shop owners, will immediately be launching a state-wide petition against it, as it would show a blatant disregard for the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Arizona residents. It is my sincere hope that many of our legislators will see through this possible bill, and see it for what it is and vote against it. I will be compiling a list of legislators, both Republicans and Democrats, that understand and respect the tremendous value that small, locally based businesses add to our communities. After all, that is why we elected them; to protect us, and look after the good of ‘We the People,’ not ‘We the Big Insurance Companies’ and their army of Lobbyists.”

Mr. Altree, in unison with the Arizona Auto Glass Association with its members and many other independent glass shop owners, will be speaking with many Arizona State Legislators over the coming weeks. They will be doing so in an effort to rally support for the hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees that would be negatively impacted by this potentially devastating bill. They will continue to update and keep the public informed on future developments.

