Best Selling Book “How to Cheat Death” Will Be FREE to Download Tomorrow (1/4/2017)

Skyler Dennis and Jamonica Nunnery are giving you a chance to download their Best Selling Book “How to Cheat Death” for free! This book has helped thousands of readers overcome their fear of the future by introducing a practical system for creating a legacy that will last generations.



Skyler and Jamonica are experienced experts in the Personal Development industry and have helped their clients to leave behind their lives of mediocrity and follow their passion and purpose just by implementing the lessons they have laid out in this book that you can now download for FREE.



They are also co-founders of iStayWoke where they work with entrepreneurs, executives, students, parents and everyone else that is ready to leave their old life behind and transcend to a life of happiness, significance and, of course, a whole lot more money. iStayWoke offers a guarantee that is unmatched in the industry and has met that guarantee with every client to this day.



“How to Cheat Death” will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (1/4/2017 – 1/8/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/How-Cheat-Death-Overcoming-Mentality-ebook/dp/B01BQT5QRU/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1483341524&sr=1-1&keywords=how+to+cheat+death.

“How to Cheat Death” is rated a 4.9 by those who have purchased the book with 18 confirmed reviews. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:



“This book has been an essential key to the plans I have for getting out of the mentality of being ‘broke’ and being a HUGE procrastinator when it comes to my goals and dreams! It has helped me out A LOT with realizing that I have to wake up and see that I have what it takes to accomplish anything that I set my mind to! If you’re in need of a push because you feel you can do better, but something minute is holding you back I highly suggest you invest in this book! It’s definitely a life changer!!” – Antionette Turner



“This book is a must read for anyone looking to rejuvenate their life. ‘How To Cheat Death’ is an easy read for those individuals looking to find the keys to life without all the ‘Rocket Science’ terminology and complex jargon. The author does a very great job illustrating one’s personal life with its main character Malcolm as he is placed in multiple scenarios that reflect decisions we all face throughout this life time that impacts our goals and rather or not we are able to accomplish them.” – Robert J. Brown



For More Information: For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Skyler Dennis, Founder of iStayWoke, at 214-673-9047 or email at staywokeyla@gmail.com

About the authors:

Skyler Dennis is a famed public speaker and Innovation Engineer. He specializes in conducting seminars in order to unlock insights that will improve performance and develop strategies to increase net worth. He considers himself a Freedom Fighter here to break the chains of ignorance and corporate slavery by informing, inspiring and improving the quality of life of his audience.

Jamonica Nunnery is a Life and Business Coach from Hammond, Louisiana. Training, coaching, and assisting others with decision making and goal setting is her passion. She is committed to encouraging and motivating individuals to reach their full potential. Jamonica’s commitment to influence and inspire is what allows her to provide excellent service to individuals and the community.

