Check out the best albums of 2016 — eclectic, funky music from around the world.

I created Funkish to share the music I love, and am constantly discovering, with other like minded individuals. And, as a musical discovery service for time-strapped lovers of eclectic music that want to get into something new, but just don’t know where to look for inspiration.

As 2016 comes to a close, it’s time to review the best albums & singles of 2016. These records were chosen to be the best albums in terms of soulful, distinctive, funky music of various styles and genres from around the world.

The criteria is that it must be made with heart & soul. It’s got to have a great groove throughout. The music must have syncopation, be melodic, harmonious & poly-rhythmic.

The list is comprised of mostly instrumental albums. For the records that have singing, the criteria is that the lyrics tell a good story, get the party started, be joyful, clever, fun, metaphoric, and intelligent.

For the full list of the Top 20 Best Albums of 2016 — with reviews, YouTube videos from each artist in the list, and Spotify playlists with all the albums (plus honorable mentions), see http://www.funkish.audio/best-albums-of-2016/.

The Top 10, as chosen by the writer of the Funkish.Audio blog is…

1. Out On The Coast — Sure Fire Soul Ensemble — Colemine Records

2. 1000 Watts — Quantic Presents Flowering Inferno — Tru Thoughts Records

3. Totem — The Motet

4. Kidayu — Vaudou Game — Hot Casa Records

5. 55 — Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band — Big Crown Records

6. Cosmic Unity — Family Atlantica — Soundway Records

7. Nomade Orquestra — Nomade Orquestra — Far Out Recordings

8. Southern Comfort — Matthew Hartnett

9. Dr. Lonnie Smith — Evolution — Blue Note Records

10. Culcha Vulcha — Snarky Puppy — Ground Up Music

The Funkish music blog routinely reports on provocative new music from around the world. Funkish is an epic resource guide for people who are curious to broaden their musical horizons, but maybe don’t know where to look, and who don’t have time to search for loads of remarkable new music.

Funkish highlights Funk music with a broad scope to the definition — not just old school 1970s Funk, but new Funk, instrumental Funk music, and genre-bending hybrids of Funk and world music. Readers can also learn a lot about classic and contemporary Jazz, traditional and newer Reggae music, high-energy Latin music, astonishing African music, and breath-taking Brazilian beats.