Bombardier and Austrian Federal Railways Sign Framework Agreement for up to 300 TALENT 3 Trains

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) have signed on December 27 a framework agreement covering the delivery of up to 300 BOMBARDIER TALENT 3 trains. The total amount of the framework contract is valued at a list price of approximately 1.8 billion euro ($1.9 billion US) and it gives ÖBB the opportunity to make several call-offs for trainsets used for regional and suburban rail transport.

The first call-off order under the framework contract, also signed on December 27 is for 21 TALENT 3 trains and is valued at a list price of approximately 150 million euro ($156 million US). These new regional trains are to be delivered in 2019 and are expected to enhance local passenger transport capacity for both daily commute and leisure passengers, strengthening the essential link between rural and urban areas in Austria’s Vorarlberg region and neighbouring countries.

“This framework agreement represents a huge success for Bombardier,” said Christian Diewald, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Austria GmbH. "ÖBB is one of Europe’s most renowned and punctual railways. With the TALENT 3 train they have chosen a product with high acceleration power and an exceptional reliability, which will help them maintaining their ambitious train schedules in geographically demanding regions.”

The new generation of TALENT 3 electric multiple units offer modern operational flexibility, low energy consumption and significantly reduced life cycle costs. With the widest carbody in class, the TALENT 3 train allows for up to 50% more seating capacity compared to its predecessor generation and enables fastest passenger exchange as well as maximum travelling comfort. In total, about 1.400 trains of the TALENT family are already in service in Europe and Canada, of which 187 vehicles are operated by ÖBB in Austria.

With the broadest portfolio in the industry, Bombardier Transportation has a strong and growing footprint in Austria, reaching from tram vehicles in major cities as Linz, Innsbruck and Graz and light rail transit trainsets for Vienna’s metro line U6 to commuter trains for ÖBB and locomotives for several private cargo companies operating throughout the entire country. Bombardier Transportation employs 550 people at its site in Vienna.

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier, TALENT and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.