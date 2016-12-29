Samsung to Introduce New Quantum Dot Curved Monitor at CES 2017

At CES 2017, Samsung Electronics will unveil its new CH711 Quantum Dot curved monitor, demonstrating its continued leadership of the entertainment visual display market.

“Today’s multimedia consumers, quite rightly, have high expectations and demand a truly cutting edge, totally immersive experience that realizes the full potential of whatever they are playing or watching,” said Seoggi Kim, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business. “This year’s line-up of curved Quantum Dot monitors offers brilliant design, richer color and deeper contrast than ever before. We can’t wait to share them with the world at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.”

Samsung’s new CH711 Quantum Dot curved monitor is designed with gamers in mind. Available in 27- and 31.5-inch variations, and scheduled for an early 2017 commercial release, the CH711 delivers vivid, visually stunning picture quality, regardless of the content being enjoyed.

Featuring 1,800R curvature and an ultrawide 178-degree viewing angle, the CH711 makes content clearly visible wherever you may be in a room. Its ergonomic design also enables viewers to adjust the monitor’s horizontal and vertical positioning for optimal comfort. When combined with nearly 125 percent sRGB color coverage and 2,560 x 1,440 WQHD resolution, the CH711 sets a new standard for detailed color appearance at any distance.

The CH711’s sleek, sophisticated 360-degree design complements any desktop or décor. Its clean, white chassis features a gorgeous three-sided Boundless design, and neatly hides its power and HDMI cables out of sight inside the stand’s neck.

Released commercially in the U.S. in December 2016, Samsung’s pioneering CFG70 and CF791 Quantum Dot curved monitors will also make their debut at CES this week.

Designed specifically for professional and hardcore gamers, the 24- and 27-inch CFG70 curved monitors combine the visual refinement of Samsung’s Quantum Dot picture technology with the comfortable, ultrawide view of its curved monitors to create the ultimate gaming experience. The CFG70 offers a host of gamer-friendly features, such as the ‘Gaming UX’ user interface, as well as advanced calibration options to optimize picture presentation for any of the FPS, RTS, RPG and AOS game genres.

Featuring 1,500R curvature and an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, the CF791 Quantum Dot curved monitor performs just as well when using for work, delivering unparalleled clarity and fine detail. Using Picture-by-Picture (PBP) technology, customers can load content from any connected HDMI or DP input source and position it anywhere on the screen. A complementary Picture-in-Picture (PIP) function also allows consumers to shrink and place content anywhere on the screen without losing resolution or visual quality. An integrated height-adjustable stand also delivers ergonomic comfort and makes the CF791 ideal for any workstation or office environment.

To celebrate the launch of its newest monitors, Samsung will offer CES 2017 attendees a first-hand opportunity to enjoy some friendly competition at the company’s interactive gaming zone. Samsung’s booth will include interactive stations where visitors can play several of today’s top video game titles on its CFG70 Quantum Dot curved gaming monitors. There will also be supporting large-format SMART LED signage to livestream the competition – and demonstrate the monitors’ excellent visual presentation to the wider CES audience.

CES attendees will also get a first glimpse of Samsung’s next wave of high-resolution monitors, scheduled for release in early 2017:

The 28-inch UH75 0 monitor combines Samsung’s gamer-friendly features with an ultrafast 1 m/s response time, Quantum Dot picture display and high-quality UHD resolution, all housed within a slim, narrow-bezel design.

monitor combines Samsung’s gamer-friendly features with an ultrafast 1 m/s response time, Quantum Dot picture display and high-quality UHD resolution, all housed within a slim, narrow-bezel design. The 23.8 and 27-inch SH850 models deliver WQHD resolution and DP daisy chain connectivity through a flat, three-sided, bezel-less design with a square base and stylish exterior to suit any home or office. The SH850 monitors also feature a height-adjustable stand and pivot, with tilt and swivel capabilities for optimal viewing comfort.

CH711 will be exhibited at Samsung Electronics’ booth (#15006 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center) along with the recently launched CFG70 and CF791 Quantum Dot display monitors.

To learn more about CES 2017, visit www.ces.tech.