Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) to Show Life-Changing Applications Using eGaN Technology at 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) will be hosting a hospitality suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 5th through the 8th.

Within the suite will be end-user application units enabled by eGaN FETs and ICs as well as EPC gallium nitride (GaN) products and development boards. EPC experts will be available to discuss end-user demonstrations that are changing our lives at home and in the car. For example, wireless power systems embedded in furniture and a free standing wirelessly powered LED big screen TV will show how the wirelessly powered home of the future; an ingestible pill containing a miniature x-ray system will show how a colonoscopy without the need for purging or an invasive procedure; and, a real-time 3-D LiDAR imaging sensor system demonstrating the technology at the core of autonomous vehicles will highlight how the speed of GaN is significantly improves image location and resolution.

Also, in the AirFuel Alliance exhibit booth (Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D, booth #41139), EPC will be demonstrating the use of eGaN devices in an AirFuel standard 33W, Class 4/ category 4, wireless-charging system. This Class 4 system will show the ability to charge tablets and cell phone handsets simultaneously. In addition, an eGaN-based multi-mode wireless-charging transfer system capable of charging devices regardless of the standard used in the receiving device will be on display in the AirFuel booth.

Attendees to CES interested in meeting with EPC applications experts during the event can attend specially scheduled sessions within the EPC customer suite can send a request to http://epc-co.com/epc/Contact/RequestMeeting.aspx.

About EPC

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride based power management devices. EPC was the first to introduce enhancement-mode gallium-nitride-on-silicon (eGaN) FETs as power MOSFET replacements in applications such as DC-DC converters, wireless power transfer, envelope tracking, RF transmission, power inverters, remote sensing technology (LiDAR), and Class-D audio amplifiers with device performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs.

