Avnet Touch Display and IIoT Designs Recognized in EDN Hot 100 Products of 2016

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, today announced that two Avnet-designed solutions introduced in 2016 have been recognized as “Top 100 Hot Products” by EDN magazine and its readers. Selected for their innovation, reader interest and overall technical value were: the AES-ALI3-AMPIRE10-G 10-in. Touch-Display Kit and the MicroZed™ Industrial IoT Starter Kit

Inclusion in EDN’s annual “Hot 100” listing is based primarily on reader response to the product stories EDN publishes throughout the year. Avnet is one of only two distributors to be recognized in 2016, and is the only distributor to have multiple mentions.

Introduced in January 2016, the AES-ALI3-AMPIRE10-G 10-in. Touch-Display Kit provides engineers in highly competitive embedded markets with the elements needed to develop a differentiated display solution using Xilinx® Zynq®-7000 All Programmable SoC evaluation and development boards. The touch display easily connects to the Avnet-designed ZedBoard™, MicroZed™, PicoZed™ or Zynq® Mini-ITX through the standard DisplayPort cable and adapter cards included with the kit.

Demonstrating Avnet’s commitment to helping customers capitalize on opportunities across the entire IoT ecosystem, the MicroZed Industrial IoT Starter Kit is an out-of-the-box, edge-to-enterprise solution backed by industry-leading technologies from IBM, Wind River® and Xilinx® that was unveiled at the Internet of Things World Expo in May. By simplifying IoT device-to-cloud integration, the kit is a “significant step forward in the drive to capture the full value proposition of the IoT,” noted Jack Desjardins, vice president, Alliances & Ecosystem Business Development, IBM Watson IoT, when the kit was first released.

“These kits were initially selected for coverage in our publication because they provide developers with rapid and easy development opportunities for key capabilities in human-machine interface design and cloud-connected industrial control, and they drew strong reader interest,” said Rich Quinnell, editor of Industrial Control DesignLine for EETimes and editor of the Systems Design Center of EDN magazine. “Both of these products represent complex technologies that require considerable expertise to develop from scratch. The technical support associated with these kits helps to greatly simplify the developer’s task, and with the IIoT kit in particular, the simplification also applies to transitioning from prototype to production.”

Each year, Avnet’s technical experts produce an assortment of development boards and kits that are designed to accelerate customers’ new product introductions, while boosting market penetration for the supplier technologies represented on the boards. These kits include all the tools and support needed to bring new products from prototype to production, including software, reference designs, cables and programming hardware.

“Keeping up to date with the latest technologies becomes more challenging for electronics designers with each new product generation. The goal of our Avnet engineering services organization is to make these technologies more accessible to our customers, enabling them to bring powerful and innovative new solutions to market more quickly and cost effectively,” said Jim Beneke, vice president, global technical marketing at Avnet. “This recognition from EDN reaffirms that we are, indeed, targeting the applications and technologies that are of greatest interest and value to customers.”

For more information on Avnet’s AES-ALI3-AMPIRE10-G 10-in. touch-display Kit, click here. Details and ordering information for the MicroZed Industrial IoT Starter Kit can be found here.

Click to Tweet: .@avnet #microzed #IIoT Starter Kit and 10-in. touch-display kit recognized in @EDNcom 2016 Hot 100 products http://bit.ly/1ll33LR

Follow Avnet on Twitter: @Avnet

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

About Avnet, Inc.

From components to cloud and design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology globally by providing them with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.