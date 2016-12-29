Homebuyers Learn About Lack of National Disclosure Requirements for Lead Pipes

Earlier this year, The Arizona Republic published an article about the fact that many homebuyers and renters may not realize their prospective homes may have lead pipes or elevated levels of lead in its tap water.

The article discusses how there is a federal mandate from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for home sellers to disclose the presence of lead-based paints, but how there is not a national regulation that requires home sellers to tell prospective buyers or tenants about issues associated with lead pipes or water contaminated by lead. This lack of required disclosure on a national level could leave many people with potential health concerns and/or costly plumbing repairs to remove lead pipes, solder and fixtures that contain the toxic heavy metal.

According to the EPA, “Lead is rarely found in source water, but enters tap water through corrosion of plumbing materials. Homes built before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder. The most common problem is with brass or chrome-plated brass faucets and fixtures which can leach significant amounts of lead into the water, especially hot water.”

“For most people, buying a home is the most expensive purchase they will make in their lifetime,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Before making such an investment, buyers and renters should strongly consider having the property carefully inspected for lead sources and have water quality tested. At EMSL Analytical, Inc., we offer testing for lead and other heavy metals, microbial contaminants along with other substances and conditions that could impact the property’s water quality.”

