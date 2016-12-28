Lita Dirks & Co. Makes a Strong Presence at the 2017 International Builders Show

With builders, suppliers, designers and architects attending from around the world, the 2017 International Builders Show (IBS) will be held in Orlando, FL from January 10-12, and Lita Dirks, owner of Lita Dirks & Co., will be a guest speaker at three education sessions during the industry event. All registered attendees of 2017 IBS are invited to attend these free information sessions.



Lita Dirks Speaking Sessions :

25 Design Trends to Convert the 55+ Shoppers into Buyers

Tuesday, January 10, 2:00 – 3:00 PM, W307C



What It’s About: The 55+ homebuyer market is among the largest and most lucrative in the industry today. While there are plenty of buyers out there, convincing them to go from casual shoppers to committed buyers is often a large hurdle. Drawing from experts in three fields of the industry (building, interior design and architecture), this session will provide a forum for an open discussion about the top 25 design solutions that will resonate with the 55+ homebuyer.



Moderated Modern – The New Spirit for Broad Market Appeal

Tuesday, January 10, 12:30 – 1:00 PM, Design Studio



What It’s About: Many buyers have eyes for a modern loft downtown, while others are happy in the burbs but seek fresh style beyond Colonial Traditional. Enter Moderated Modern! This new design aesthetic has a “vibrant loft spirit” that expands housing appeal throughout suburban community developments. This innovate new fashion (not a fad) has broad market attraction and timeless quality.



One Size Does Not Fit All: Designing for Multi-Generational Clients

Wednesday, January 11, 8:30 – 9:30 AM, W311A



What It’s About: There’s no longer a one-size-fits-all policy when it comes to housing design. Instead, the increasingly diverse buyer pool wants homes designed for their multi-generational families. Design experts walk through the must-haves and desires of three of the fastest growing home buyer segments. Gain practical insights, data, tools and examples of how the housing industry can design homes to meet multi-generational needs— attracting a new type of home buyer and securing a strong place in the future housing market.

For more information on these IBS sessions and others, visit http://buildersshow.com/Home/.



Lita Dirks & Co., an award-winning interior design and model merchandising company, has designed model homes, clubhouses and sales and design centers for large and small companies for more than 20 years. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, Lita Dirks & Co. creates innovative and visually stimulating projects throughout the country. More information on LD & Co. can be found at www.litadirks.com.

