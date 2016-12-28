Identifying and Preventing Exposure Risks to Cobalt and Cobalt Compounds

Just last month, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released its 14th Report on Carcinogens (RoC) prepared by the National Toxicology Program (NTP). The document now includes 248 listings of agents, substances, mixtures and exposure circumstances that are known or reasonably anticipated to cause cancer in humans.

Added to the newest edition are cobalt and some cobalt compounds which are being listed as reasonably anticipated to be a known carcinogen. Cobalt is a naturally occurring metallic element that can be present in different forms. It is mixed with other metals to make cemented carbides, bonded diamonds and alloys that can be used to make durable industrial and military products. Rechargeable batteries, some surgical orthopedic joint implants and pigments used to make a rich blue color for glass, tiles and ceramics are some other products made with cobalt. A number of green energy products coming on the market such as solar panels, car batteries for electric vehicles, and wind and gas turbines are made with some forms of cobalt as well.

The NTP states that cobalt may enter the environment from both natural and human activities. Industrial plants can release cobalt and cobalt compounds into the air and soil. Individuals who work in the hard metal industry producing cobalt powder, working with diamond cutting wheels or polishing diamonds are potentially at high risk for exposure from inhalation of dust and fumes. The general population can be exposed to low levels of cobalt by consuming food or water that may be contaminated with cobalt.

The NTP states that cobalt and some cobalt compounds were just one group of seven newly reviewed substances that made the RoC this year.

