Samsung Set to Unveil the Future of Audio at 2017 CES

Samsung Electronics today announced its newest lineup of user-driven home audio visual products, including the H7 Wireless Speaker, a new soundbar and a new UHD Blu-ray player.

With over ten consecutive years of market leadership in home audio and video technology, and with active investments in R&D, Samsung’s new home audio and video product lineup for 2017 features innovative devices that reflect a total paradigm shift for both the company and the industry. In particular, the new lineup centers around sleek, simplistic designs and enhanced integration across multiple devices.

“Delivering clear, crisp, immersive sound is very important to Samsung, and we always strive to create new products that further complement the user experience,” said Jurak Choi, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics. “This year, we focused on the audiophile who wants a single, simple solution that not only fits their lifestyle, but that simultaneously delivers an unparalleled home audio experience.”

Samsung’s Proprietary UHQ 32bit Audio Technology Delivers Ultra-high Quality Sound

Highlighted across Samsung’s new lineup is UHQ (Ultra High Quality) audio – Samsung’s proprietary technology that enables 32bits of rich, detailed sound from any source that provides 8 to 24bit sound.

UHQ audio has the ability to upscale audio sources to a 32bit output, for both wired and wireless connections. 32bit sound creates audio which is much closer in quality to the original recording than existing HD audio, delivering rich sound that brings each note to life with incredible clarity.

Samsung has also developed its own audio algorithms to perfect ultra-high quality sound by leveraging the intelligence of existing proprietary technology, and tapping the expertise of its U.S.-based, state-of-the-art audio lab.

Samsung audio has applied ‘Distortion Cancelling’ technology which reduces sound alterations by predicting the movement of internal speaker units in advance, and controlling the units to deliver the perfect sound. This effect works well on a woofer, which tends to output a powerful low-pitched sound with a movement bigger and more unpredictable than other speaker units. The ‘Distortion Cancelling’ algorithm can intelligently predict a woofer’s movement, control it, and play more solid and stable sounds at a low pitch.

Samsung’s new sound profile also includes a ‘Wide-band Tweeter’, which expands and broadens the “sweet spot” in any room, widening the area where optimal sound can be heard. The new profile also includes a ‘Crystal Amplifier’ that removes noise so consumers can enjoy the most accurate and precise sound across the widest range.

H7 Wireless Speaker Delivers UHQ 32bit Audio Technology and Stylish Design

Samsung has also announced new standalone sound technology that reflects the needs of consumers who enjoy listening to hi-fi audio – an advancement that is already gaining recognition and winning accolades from the industry.

Thanks to its stunning sound quality, premium design and intuitive user experience, Samsung’s new H7 Wireless Speaker – which offers 32bit ultra-high quality sound performance – received a 2017 CES Innovation Award. This achievement further reinforces Samsung’s leadership in the category, and is emblematic of the future-forward products the company continues to develop.

This award-winning UHQ 32bit audio technology, combined with a bass response going down to 35Hz, delivers a wide sound range across the human auditory field – from high to low frequencies.

Samsung’s H7 Wireless Speaker also reflects superior innovation in design. With sleek, contemporary metal finishes that appeal to even the most discerning consumers, a compact size and a retro exterior, the H7 Wireless Speaker allows music to be a centerpiece of any room.

The design of the speaker also features a more intuitive user experience supported by wheel control. By turning the wheel, users can not only adjust the volume but also select their favorite playlist from their choice of streaming music services.

New Soundbar Delivers Incredible Sound with Less Room Clutter

The new MS750 Soundbar is Samsung’s first soundbar to embed subwoofer performance directly into the primary unit. This ensures that the bass is equalized and crystal clear, while simultaneously de-cluttering the home. With UHQ 32bit audio, the MS750 delivers powerful home cinema sound on premium TVs, without the need for a separate subwoofer.

Overall, the MS750 Soundbar provides a deeper sense of immersion. This is a result of superior up-firing capabilities and overhead sound that uses vertical tweeters with upmixing technology. When paired with the Samsung Smart Remote Control, the room’s home audio is powered by the same device as the TV unit, further simplifying the experience.

The MS750 Soundbar boasts a small but mighty “one body” design that can be mounted onto your TV with one simple connection, no complicated setup, and no extra space needed. This means that the soundbar and TV can be turned on at the same time, simply by connecting the two units with a designated power cable connection, eliminating the need for two separate power cables, and removing clutter around the TV. The wall-mount solution on Samsung’s newest home audio systems has also been improved, with an optional, user-friendly I-shaped bracket connecting the TV directly to the soundbar. This approach simplifies the mounting experience entirely; because it requires only one connection to install it to the TV and one hole in the wall.

A UHD Blu-ray Player That Completes the Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

The ultimate content player comes to life with Samsung’s new M9500 UHD Blu-ray Player. With Bluetooth® Wireless Streaming Support and Samsung Smart Remote integration across the UHD Ecosystem, this HDR-optimized device creates the optimal UHD viewing experience. And, with the M9500’s new Private Cinema Mode, TV audio can be transferred to personal Bluetooth headphones, adding flexibility for viewing HDR content at any time, despite what else might be going on around you.

In addition, Samsung’s new UHD Blu-ray player automatically sets the TV screen and audio to the optimal level by analyzing the content source being played at the time, such as HDR, Atmos or DTS-X. This means consumers can now seamlessly enjoy the content they want without changing their TV or audio settings.

Further additions to the UHD Blu-ray player in 2017 include improved mobile integration, giving users the flexibility to enjoy their favorite Blu-ray titles on their mobile device. With a 360-degree feature on their mobile device, users can view the 360-degree photos and videos they’ve captured on any TV, right through their UHD Blu-ray player.