420 Product of the Year Award Presented to Wax Liquidizer

The 420 Product of the Year Award for 2016 has been presented to Wax Liquidizer. The annual award is given to a product that is based in the marijuana industry. The marijuana industry was fueled with huge growth in 2016 that provided the testers at 420 Pony a huge task in selecting the winner of the annual award.

Wax Liquidizer is a unique product that brings two of the largest growing industries together. The two industries of legal marijuana and vaping have experienced huge growth. Vaping is a process that is rapidly replacing smoking. The use of vaporizers or atomizers is growing daily. Wax Liquidizer has capitalized on advances in the way both cannabis and smoking has changed with technology.

The changes to both of these industries have brought about a healthier way to enjoy smoking and marijuana. First, let’s take a look at the advances in the marijuana industry that Wax Liquidizer has used to create their award-winning product.

The practice of turning marijuana into a concentrate has had an impact on the way cannabis is consumed. These cannabis concentrates are often referred to as Wax, Shatter, or Honey in part due to the consistency of the product. The concentrate is high in cannabinoids and THC while much lower than the raw plant in tar and carcinogens. This allows users to ingest more of what they desire and less of what they don’t. Not surprising the use of marijuana concentrates are on the rise.

The second industry is the Vape or Vapor industry. This industry has taken off for the much of the same reason. The vape pens or atomizers allow users to use a lower temperature created by an electronic charge to turn nicotine into a vapor. This vapor made from a concentrated liquid that is rich in nicotine. The user can adjust for the strength of nicotine and volume of intake using a vaporizer. The consumer again benefits of getting what they desire with less tar and carcinogens.

Wax Liquidizer has created a proprietary blend that allows to marijuana concentrates to easily be turned into what is referred to as vape juice, vape oil and e juice. Wax Liquidizer recommends two different methods users can apply to turn cannabis concentrate into e juice. Both methods take just a few minutes and can be seen on their website here: Turn Wax to Vape Juice

The proprietary blend Wax Liquidizer has created keeps the vape juice from separating and provides the consumer a smooth tasting experience when ingesting the e-liquid through their vaporizer. Wax Liquidizer comes in six flavors and they also offer a wax to e-juice mix kit on their website. For more information on this award-winning product go to: https://www.waxliquidizer.com/

