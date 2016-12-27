Walt Disney World Resort is sending off 2016 with a bang…and pops of light and thrilling musical scores. Typically known as the most fireworks-filled evening of the year, guests will celebrate New Year’s Eve with new experiences across the resort: new shows, new music, and new spectaculars.

Epcot

From 7:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. deejays spin tunes in Future World and World Showcase at the following locations:

the Future World Fountain Stage

China – flame effects and smoke-billowing dragon

United Kingdom – grooving to a British Invasion

Italy – Euro-pop and lasers,

Japan – “Silent Groove” party

America Adventure – America Gardens Theatre Stage, joined by a Latin band

Two showings of “IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth” include a holiday finale during the 6:00 p.m. show and a countdown and pyrotechnic salute to 2017 starting at 11:40 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A high energy DJ dance party starts at 7:00 p.m. at Center Stage leading to a countdown to midnight and fireworks. Guests can also catch two nighttime spectaculars, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” at 9:00 p.m. and “Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular” just after midnight.

Magic Kingdom

Festivities start early on the eve of New Year’s Eve. “Fantasy in the Sky” fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle at 11:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and will be repeated on Dec. 31. For guests who can’t keep their eyes open till midnight, the Holiday Wishes New Year’s Celebration starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights, with expanded fireworks and a New Year’s Eve countdown.

The Disney Parks Blog will live stream “Fantasy in the Sky” on New Year’s Eve starting at 11:45 p.m.

Disney Springs

Guests can wish upon a New Year’s Eve star at Disney Springs over the West Side waterfront during “Starbright Holidays | An Intel Collaboration” with shows at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

- See more at: http://wdwnews.com/releases/2016/12/27/ringing-in-the-2017-new-year-at-walt-disney-world-resort/#sthash.vZoEUxQV.dpuf