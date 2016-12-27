Qualcomm Signs 3G/4G China Patent License Agreement with Gionee

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it has entered into a new 3G and 4G Chinese Patent License Agreement with Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, Qualcomm has granted Gionee a royalty-bearing patent license to develop, manufacture and sell 3G WCDMA and CDMA2000 and 4G LTE (including “3-mode” GSM, TD-SCDMA and LTE-TDD) complete devices for use in China. The royalties payable by Gionee are consistent with the terms of the rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm to China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

“Gionee defines itself as a global provider of mobile and internet technology that strives to help consumers make their lives better,” said Liu Lirong, group president of Gionee. “Having access to the latest technologies from Qualcomm, through this license agreement, will allow us to continue to design innovative and powerful devices for consumers across all demographics.”

“Qualcomm’s standardized technologies are enabling companies to build new products and services across the wireless ecosystem and are transforming people’s lives,” said Alex Rogers, executive vice president and president, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “We are pleased to see these technologies helping to enhance Gionee’s portfolio of products and generate strong growth for the company both in China and globally.”

