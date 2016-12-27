Amazon Celebrates a Record-Setting Holiday Season around the World
In Canada, over 400,000 items shipped with Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery to Toronto and Vancouver
Amazon customers shopping on the free mobile app grew by 56% worldwide this holiday
Over one billion items shipped with Prime this holiday season, worldwide
(NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon’s 22nd holiday was a worldwide record-breaking season. Super-fast delivery is experiencing some of the most rapid growth. In fact, this holiday season we shipped more than one billion items worldwide with Prime.
“We are excited to have so many Canadian customers try Amazon Prime for the first time this holiday season,” said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon.ca. “In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on all purchases, Prime members can now enjoy even more Prime benefits.”
Here are some of the new benefits we added for Prime members in Canada in 2016:
- Prime FREE Same-Day delivery is now available seven days a week, even Saturday and Sunday, in Toronto and Vancouver.
- With Prime Video, members in Canada can enjoy popular Amazon Originals, like The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent, along with other popular movies and TV shows for free.
- Twitch Prime, another new media benefit, lets members enjoy ad-free viewing and a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, free game content and exclusive discounts on new release and preorder boxed video games.
Amazon customers also saved shopping unbelievable deals this season including global deals like the Sennheiser HD 598 Closed Back Headphones, which were 50% off on Cyber Monday, worldwide. As customers look for even greater convenience, shopping on the free Amazon app grew 56% worldwide this holiday season.
Here are some of Amazon.ca’s best sellers for 2016:
Amazon Launchpad:
- TubShroom The Revolutionary Shower Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher/Strainer/Snare
- Sugru SBW8 Moldable Glue
- nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter
Apparel & Accessories:
- Simplee Adults’ Winter Warm Handmade Crochet Knitted Mermaid Tail Blanket Green
- If You Can Read This Bring Me A Glass of Wine Wool Winter Novelty Crew Socks
- Adidas Terrex Fast R Mens Hiking Shoes
Baby:
- The First Year Stack up Cups
- Infantino Textured Multi Ball Set
- Munchkin Bath Crayons Set
Beauty:
- Amope Pediperfect
- theBalm Mary-Lou Manizer
- L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Books:
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two (Special Rehearsal Edition Script)
- 99: Stories of the Game
Camera:
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Film
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
- AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag
Electronics:
- Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone
- Anker SoundCore Dual-Driver Bluetooth Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime, 66-Foot Bluetooth Range, with Low Harmonic Distortion and Superior Sound
- AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 6 Feet (2-Pack)
Grocery:
- Skittles Plastic Candy Cane
- Carnation Hot Chocolate Variety Pack
- Reese Peanut Butter Cup Candy
Home & Kitchen:
- Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
- VicTsing Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifier
- Brita Water Filter Advanced Replacement Filters
Luggage:
- Samsonite Luggage 2-Pack Canadian Flag Luggage Tag, International Carry-on
- Swiss Gear Rainproof Backpack
- iGadgitz Xtra Portable Digital LCD Handheld Luggage Baggage Scales
Movies & TV:
- Star Trek Beyond
- Finding Dory
- Game of Thrones: Season 6
Music (CDs & vinyl):
- You Want It Darker
- A Pentatonix Christmas
- Hardwired...To Self-Destruct (Deluxe)
Musical Instruments:
- Neewer NW(B-3) 6 inch Studio Microphone Mic Round Shape Wind Pop Filter Mask Shield with Stand Clip
- Electrohome Archer Vinyl Record Player Classic Turntable Stereo System with Built-in Speakers
- RockJam 561 Electronic 61 Key Digital Piano Keyboard SuperKit with Stand, Stool, Headphones, & Includes Piano Maestro Teaching App with 30 Songs
Patio, Lawn & Garden:
- ThermoPro TP50 Digital Hygrometer Thermometer Indoor Humidity Monitor
- Habor Digital Stainless Cooking Thermometer
- Magicnight 20ft 60 Warm White Mini Micro LED Lights
Personal Care Appliances:
- Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- Braun Series 7 Electric Foil Shaver for Men
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate Plus Fitness Wristband
Pets:
- Kong Classic Kong Dog Toy
- AmazonBasics Dog Waste Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip
- Leegoal Shark Warm Indoor Kitten Dog Cat Sofa Bed Puppy Pet House with Mat
Sports & Outdoors:
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- Intex Challenger K1 Kayak
- JOOLA Inside Table Tennis Table with Net Set
Tools & Home Improvement:
- Bosch 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 1/2-Inch Compact Tough Drill/Driver Kit
- ecobee 3 HomeKit Enabled Thermostat
- Litom Super Bright LED Headlamps
Toys & Games:
- Cards Against Humanity
- Exploding Kittens: Original Edition
- Watch Ya’ Mouth Family Edition
Video Games:
- Pokemon Sun (Nintendo 3DS)
- Final Fantasy XV - Day One Edition (PS4)
- Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
Mobile Shopping:
- More than 72% of Amazon customers worldwide shopped using a mobile device this holiday.
- Shopping on the free Amazon mobile app grew by 56% this holiday, worldwide.
- On Cyber Monday, Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 46 electronics per second on a mobile device.
- On Cyber Monday, Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 36 toys per second on a mobile device.
Amazon Operations:
- December 19 was the peak worldwide shipping day this holiday season.
- In the last two years, Amazon launched operations at over a dozen new facilities, many of which house robotic technology.
- Just recently, Amazon opened its first robotics fulfillment center in Canada which hired for more than 700 new full-time positions. To meet increased customer demand, 2,000 seasonal associate roles were created to help fulfill Amazon.ca orders this holiday season.
- Amazon fulfillment centers in San Marcos, Texas and Kent, Washington, as well as two Polish fulfillment centers, in Poznan and Wroclaw, shipped more than one million items in a single day.
- There are now 45,000 robotics units working alongside Amazon associates in more than 20 fulfillment centers.
About Amazon
Amazon.com opened on the World Wide Web in July 1995. The company is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/2/207044/207044-1.png )
