Amazon Celebrates a Record-Setting Holiday Season around the World

(NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon’s 22nd holiday was a worldwide record-breaking season. Super-fast delivery is experiencing some of the most rapid growth. In fact, this holiday season we shipped more than one billion items worldwide with Prime.

“We are excited to have so many Canadian customers try Amazon Prime for the first time this holiday season,” said Mike Strauch, Country Manager for Amazon.ca. “In addition to unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on all purchases, Prime members can now enjoy even more Prime benefits.”

Here are some of the new benefits we added for Prime members in Canada in 2016:

Prime FREE Same-Day delivery is now available seven days a week, even Saturday and Sunday, in Toronto and Vancouver.

With Prime Video, members in Canada can enjoy popular Amazon Originals, like The Grand Tour , Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent , along with other popular movies and TV shows for free.

, and , along with other popular movies and TV shows for free. Twitch Prime, another new media benefit, lets members enjoy ad-free viewing and a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, free game content and exclusive discounts on new release and preorder boxed video games.

Amazon customers also saved shopping unbelievable deals this season including global deals like the Sennheiser HD 598 Closed Back Headphones, which were 50% off on Cyber Monday, worldwide. As customers look for even greater convenience, shopping on the free Amazon app grew 56% worldwide this holiday season.

Here are some of Amazon.ca’s best sellers for 2016:

Amazon Launchpad:

TubShroom The Revolutionary Shower Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher/Strainer/Snare

Sugru SBW8 Moldable Glue

nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 Mini Adapter

Apparel & Accessories:

Simplee Adults’ Winter Warm Handmade Crochet Knitted Mermaid Tail Blanket Green

If You Can Read This Bring Me A Glass of Wine Wool Winter Novelty Crew Socks

Wool Winter Novelty Crew Socks Adidas Terrex Fast R Mens Hiking Shoes

Baby:

The First Year Stack up Cups

Infantino Textured Multi Ball Set

Munchkin Bath Crayons Set

Beauty:

Amope Pediperfect

theBalm Mary-Lou Manizer

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Books:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Original Screenplay

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two (Special Rehearsal Edition Script)

99: Stories of the Game

Camera:

Fujifilm Instax Mini Film

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera

AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag

Electronics:

Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone

Anker SoundCore Dual-Driver Bluetooth Speaker with 24-Hour Playtime, 66-Foot Bluetooth Range, with Low Harmonic Distortion and Superior Sound

AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable - 6 Feet (2-Pack)

Grocery:

Skittles Plastic Candy Cane

Carnation Hot Chocolate Variety Pack

Reese Peanut Butter Cup Candy

Home & Kitchen:

Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker

VicTsing Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser Whisper Quiet Cool Mist Humidifier

Brita Water Filter Advanced Replacement Filters

Luggage:

Samsonite Luggage 2-Pack Canadian Flag Luggage Tag, International Carry-on

Swiss Gear Rainproof Backpack

iGadgitz Xtra Portable Digital LCD Handheld Luggage Baggage Scales

Movies & TV:

Star Trek Beyond

Finding Dory

Game of Thrones: Season 6

Music (CDs & vinyl):

You Want It Darker

A Pentatonix Christmas

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct (Deluxe)

Musical Instruments:

Neewer NW(B-3) 6 inch Studio Microphone Mic Round Shape Wind Pop Filter Mask Shield with Stand Clip

Electrohome Archer Vinyl Record Player Classic Turntable Stereo System with Built-in Speakers

RockJam 561 Electronic 61 Key Digital Piano Keyboard SuperKit with Stand, Stool, Headphones, & Includes Piano Maestro Teaching App with 30 Songs

Patio, Lawn & Garden:

ThermoPro TP50 Digital Hygrometer Thermometer Indoor Humidity Monitor

Habor Digital Stainless Cooking Thermometer

Magicnight 20ft 60 Warm White Mini Micro LED Lights

Personal Care Appliances:

Oral-B Vitality Dual Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

Braun Series 7 Electric Foil Shaver for Men

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate Plus Fitness Wristband

Pets:

Kong Classic Kong Dog Toy

AmazonBasics Dog Waste Bags with Dispenser and Leash Clip

Leegoal Shark Warm Indoor Kitten Dog Cat Sofa Bed Puppy Pet House with Mat

Sports & Outdoors:

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Intex Challenger K1 Kayak

JOOLA Inside Table Tennis Table with Net Set

Tools & Home Improvement:

Bosch 18-Volt Lithium-Ion 1/2-Inch Compact Tough Drill/Driver Kit

ecobee 3 HomeKit Enabled Thermostat

Litom Super Bright LED Headlamps

Toys & Games:

Cards Against Humanity

Exploding Kittens: Original Edition

Watch Ya’ Mouth Family Edition

Video Games:

Pokemon Sun (Nintendo 3DS)

Final Fantasy XV - Day One Edition (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Mobile Shopping:

More than 72% of Amazon customers worldwide shopped using a mobile device this holiday.

Shopping on the free Amazon mobile app grew by 56% this holiday, worldwide.

On Cyber Monday, Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 46 electronics per second on a mobile device.

On Cyber Monday, Amazon customers worldwide purchased about 36 toys per second on a mobile device.

Amazon Operations:

December 19 was the peak worldwide shipping day this holiday season.

In the last two years, Amazon launched operations at over a dozen new facilities, many of which house robotic technology.

Just recently, Amazon opened its first robotics fulfillment center in Canada which hired for more than 700 new full-time positions. To meet increased customer demand, 2,000 seasonal associate roles were created to help fulfill Amazon.ca orders this holiday season.

Amazon fulfillment centers in San Marcos, Texas and Kent, Washington, as well as two Polish fulfillment centers, in Poznan and Wroclaw, shipped more than one million items in a single day.

There are now 45,000 robotics units working alongside Amazon associates in more than 20 fulfillment centers.

