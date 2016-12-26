Unisys Appoints Gary Wang and Peter O’Donoghue to Manage Its Cloud and Application Services Portfolios Serving Federal Clients

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the addition of two industry leaders to drive its Federal portfolio for cloud and infrastructure solutions and application services, respectively:

Gary Wang has joined Unisys Federal as vice president, cloud and infrastructure services, and will manage the company’s portfolio of cloud-related products and services for Unisys’ federal government clients. Wang most recently served as chief technology officer, cybersecurity and biometrics at IBM, where he led the cybersecurity and biometrics solution portfolio and service solution transformation. Prior to that, he held various senior executive roles at Lockheed Martin, where he was responsible for winning and delivering several large cloud and infrastructure contracts. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Science and Technology of China and a Ph.D. from the California Institute of Technology.

Peter O’Donoghue has joined the company as vice president, applications services, Unisys Federal, and will perform a similar role managing the organization’s application modernization initiatives. O’Donoghue comes to Unisys from CSRA, where he served as vice president of solutions and alliances and as chief technology officer of the company’s civilian agencies business unit. In these roles, he led the company’s technical strategy to spur innovation and achieve transformational business growth by embracing next-generation technologies. He previously held several technical executive delivery and sales leadership roles at CSC in the US and Australia. Prior to CSC, he provided technology consulting to Global 500 commercial organizations. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Old Dominion University and is a thought leader and frequent speaker.

Wang and O’Donoghue will each report to Venkatapathi “PV” Puvvada, president of Unisys Federal, and will serve as key members of the Unisys Federal senior leadership team to enhance the organization’s solutions capabilities and drive growth.

“Gary and Peter bring tremendous expertise to Unisys as leaders in cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure and application development, and they have proven their ability to win new business and to deliver secure technology solutions to government,” Puvvada said. “With these two industry leaders as the respective heads of our cloud and infrastructure offerings and our application services, we can deliver next-generation capabilities to our clients as they continue to embrace innovations like secure cloud services, DevOps and agile development techniques.”

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that specializes in providing industry-focused solutions integrated with leading-edge security to clients in the government, financial services and commercial markets. Unisys offerings include security solutions, advanced data analytics, cloud and infrastructure services, application services and application and server software. For more information, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.​​

###

RELEASE NO.: 1223/9473

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.​