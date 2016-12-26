Kaspersky Safe Kids Now Provides Flexibility for Children, Advice for Parents

Kaspersky Lab has enhanced its Safe Kids solution, which helps to protect children against digital threats, with new features for iOS and Android platforms. Now, parents can receive insightful tips within Safe Kids and children can remotely ask parents for access to a restricted website or app with the touch of a button.

The results of a survey conducted by Kaspersky Lab show that one in three parents feel they can’t control what their child sees and does on the Web. Even with parental control tools, adults can be unsure of how to react to specific online behaviors exemplified by their kids. To help, Kaspersky Lab has integrated advice from psychologists into helpful suggestions that appear in the Kaspersky Safe Kids settings and in a report about the child’s internet activity in the My Kaspersky portal.

Parents can, for example, receive tips about inappropriate sites and applications, excessive use of the internet, when new suspicious contacts appear, or when online purchases are made. The tips can also appear as part of an urgent notification to a parent’s mobile device, for example, if a child is trying to access a site from a category blocked by the parents. The enhanced version of Kaspersky Safe Kids allows parents not only to adequately assess the degree of risk to their child, but also to revise their approach to their child’s online security.

“Whichever product we develop, we always strive to make it as user-friendly and intuitive as possible. When it comes to parents’ peace of mind and protecting children, this is more relevant than ever. We want our solution for protecting children online to provide more than just technical assistance; it also needs to be a partner for parents. Kaspersky Safe Kids is about more than just controlling children’s Internet activity – we want to help parents get a better understanding of why their kids behave the way they do and why they are interested in particular content. We believe the psychologists’ advice doesn’t simply add a human touch to the program – it takes protection to a whole new level,” comments Andrei Mochola, Head of Consumer Business at Kaspersky Lab.

Another new feature in the Android version allows kids to request access to restricted sites or applications. If a parent has configured Kaspersky Safe Kids to prevent a child from using specific types of sites or apps, then a window appears denying access whenever a child tries to open them. Now, the child can send a request for access directly from this window. If the parent sees fit, they can agree to the request with the touch of a button. For iPhones and iPads, this function only works for websites.

Kaspersky Safe Kids helps parents stay informed of what their child is doing online, how much time they spend on the Internet, which sites they visit, what games they play, whom they communicate with on social networking sites, and where they go. The revised version is now available at www.kaspersky.com/safe-kids. The new features will also be available for Windows and Mac in 2017.

