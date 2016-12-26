Ericsson’s Matthew Goldman takes prestigious role as SMPTE President

Matthew Goldman elected by peers as President of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®

Goldman will take office for a two-year term from January 1, 2017, succeeding Robert Seidel, vice president of engineering and advanced technology at CBS

Goldman’s mandate is to foster the migration of television and motion picture industries to information technology infrastructure through the use of internet protocols and software-defined media processing, alongside improving current standards and education programs

Ericsson’s (NASDAQ: ERIC) Matthew Goldman has been elected as the new President of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®).

In this role, Goldman will be responsible for guiding the Society to expand its membership reach to adjacent industries, increase its education offerings, and develop its standards and specifications to address the IT transformation.

Goldman, who previously held SMPTE board roles including executive vice president, finance vice president, and eastern regional governor, will serve a two-year term as SMPTE President from January 1, 2017, succeeding Robert Seidel, vice president of engineering and advanced technology at CBS.

In his role with Ericsson, Goldman focuses on video processing and media delivery products and solutions. He has been actively involved in the deployment of digital television systems since 1992 and is also an active member of the Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) project, the Advanced Television Systems Committee and the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

Matthew Goldman says: “The influx of IP into broadcasting, the embrace of software-defined networking and processing, and the rise of a fully connected world are just a few examples of the extraordinary evolution taking place across the media and entertainment industry. SMPTE has been working diligently to address the industry’s growth and to provide standards and education programs that are relevant — in concept and practice — to the current and future work of its engineers, creatives, and other professionals. I’m looking forward to taking these efforts to the next level.”

Past President, Wendy Aylsworth, who served as the chair of the Society Nominating Committee, said: “Matthew has held a variety of key SMPTE roles that have furthered the Society’s mission, and I am confident that as the new SMPTE President, he will build on Bob Seidel’s excellent work. Matthew and Bob are among the many SMPTE Members who have worked to bolster the Society’s growth leading into and during our Centennial celebrations. The officers and governors elected for the 2017-2018 term — and those who continue in their existing roles — are a broad and strong group who bring extraordinary leadership to SMPTE as we enter our second century of ensuring interoperability across the media ecosystem and, in turn, facilitating the ongoing growth of our industry.”

SMPTE’s global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society’s standards development and educational initiatives.

