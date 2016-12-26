Advertising, Content, Entertainment and Marketing take Center Stage at CES as C Space Gears Up for Most Influential Year Yet

CES® is where tech, entertainment and marketing converge. C Space returns to CES® 2017 for its biggest year ever. Major brands including AdWeek, Amazon, AOL, Discovery Communications, eBay, Facebook, Google, Hearst, Hulu, NBCUniversal, Nielsen, Time Inc., Turner, Twitter, Verizon and Yahoo! will showcase the latest in consumer engagement. A full lineup of conference sessions, networking events, exhibits and hospitality suites build out an experiential program for those interested in the convergence of advertising, content, entertainment and marketing with technology. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, CES will run Jan. 5-8, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV with C Space running Jan. 5-7, 2017.

The Storyteller conference track returns for its second year with sessions from BBC Earth, Facebook, Google, Hulu, iCrossing – a Hearst Media Company, Nielsen, Spotify, Turner, Twitter and Verizon Digital Media Services. These leaders in content creation will share stories, best practices and case studies about the unique relationships among brands, entertainment and technology.

The C Space Content Studio will debut at CES 2017 as a place for CMOs and other media and marketing visionaries to address the future of advertising and how various industries will evolve with technology. Participants will include Jonathan Nelson, CEO, Omnicom Digital; Rodney Williams, CMO, Moet Hennessy; Pat McLean, CMO, TD Bank and Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer, Unilever. Presented by CES and Business Insider (BI), attendees can watch the interviews live; CES and BI also will host these conversations online.

“Consumers are becoming more sophisticated in how they react with brands and consume content. The role of technology has enabled content-producers and advertisers to engage consumers like never before,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CTA. “C Space gives industry professionals the opportunity to experience new products and services shaping the future of the market.”

Actor, director, author and comedian Aisha Tyler will serve as this year’s CES Ambassador. Tyler is a one-woman content machine and will champion the convergence of the tech, entertainment and marketing worlds at CES.

The C Space Keynote, presented by MediaLink, will feature an exclusive interview with IAC and Expedia, Inc. Chairman and Senior Executive Barry Diller, hosted by Michael E. Kassan, chairman and CEO of MediaLink. Top marketing executives will join the keynote and participate in a panel discussion moderated by Wenda Harris Millard, president and COO of MediaLink, immediately following the interview. Keynote panel participants include: Alison Lewis, CMO, Johnson & Johnson; Jim Norton, chief business officer and president of revenue, Condé Nast; Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising sales & client partnerships, NBCUniversal; Randy Freer, president and COO, FOX Networks Group and Roel de Vries, corporate vice president, global head of marketing, communications and brand strategy, Nissan Motor Corporation. The C Space keynote will take place on Thursday, January 5 at 10:30 AM at the Westgate Hotel Theater.

“MediaLink has been shaping CES programming for our clients for the past seven years, working closely with CTA to identify the most important and innovative voices that sit at the intersection of media, marketing, technology and entertainment,” said Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO, MediaLink. “What was previously Brand Matters has been transformed into the C Space keynote, featuring leaders such as Leslie Moonves, Steve Burke, Marc Benioff, Beth Comstock, Barry Diller and others who share our commitment to advance provocative dialogue around topics that matter to the converging industries we represent.”

C Space was created in 2014 specifically to highlight technology’s influence for advertising and entertainment executives. The program has expanded to fill three venues. It will span the whole of Tech South – ARIA, the Cosmopolitan and Vdara – as well as other official CES venues.

CES 2017 will feature more than 3,800 exhibitors unveiling the latest in consumer technology products and services. For more information on C Space, contact Anne Campbell at ACampbell@CTA.tech.

Please note updated CES security measures on CES.tech, including bag check points, bag restrictions and exceptions and badge pickup locations for CES 2017.