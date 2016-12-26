Air Liquide completes land acquisition for future innovation development in Japan

Air Liquide Japan announces that it has concluded with Keikyu Corporation on its acquisition of a parcel of land in Yokosuka Research Park, Yokosuka City, Kanagawa.

At Yokosuka Research Park, with its good access from Tokyo city center, about 60 business and academic bodies are conducting R&D and innovation-related activities in such most advanced areas as information and communication technologies.

Positioning Japan as a major Innovation ecosystem in the world, Air Liquide Japan, in line with global strategy of the Air Liquide Group, focuses on actions for growth based on future innovations, while capitalizing on expertise acquired through over-century experience in industrial gas business in Japan.

Air Liquide Japan plans to use the acquired land as a base site to pursue this ambition. Further details will follow in due course.

The Group’s innovation

- €278 million innovation expenses in 2014

- Nearly 300 new patents filed each year

- 6,200 employees contribute to innovation around the world, mostly in three entities: Research & Development, advanced Business & Technologies (aB&T), and Engineering and Construction (Global E&C Solutions). They explore new territories, business models, technologies and services, and they support innovation, from the idea to market maturity.

Air Liquide in Japan

Established in 1907 in Japan, as Japan first industrialized, Air Liquide now serves 15,000 customers across the country, particularly in Electronics, thanks to its 2,300 employees. The Group also has a Research and Technology Centre in Tsukuba (near Tokyo) and an Engineering center in Kobe. Japan serves as a technology & research base for Air Liquide in Asia and beyond.

Yokosuka Research Park

- Located in Hikarino-oka, Yokosuka-City, Kanagawa-Prefecture, 6 km south from the center of Yokosuka City. 80 minutes from Tokyo by train or car

- Opened in 1997

- Area 58.8 hectares (approx. 1.7 km east-west, 0.7 km north-south）

- 58 companies and organizations as of September 2015