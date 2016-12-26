Samsung to Reveal Creative Lab Projects for Kids and Skincare at CES 2017

Samsung Electronics announced that following the success of last year’s showcase, it will display three more Creative Lab (C-Lab) projects during CES 2017, at Eureka Park.

Created in December 2012, C-Lab is a startup business program that encourages a creative corporate culture and nurtures innovative ideas from Samsung employees. The program supports the development of ideas from all areas of the business.

Projects that will be unveiled at CES 2017 are Tag+, an electronic device that adds extra functionality to kids’ toys; S-Skin, a home skincare and analysis solution; and Lumini, a portable device that checks the inner skin to identify and prevent skin problems.

Tag+ is a button-type device that kids can easily use. The device is a digital companion that connects to toys and a smartphone app through Bluetooth LE and introduces intuitive interactions. Depending on whether kids click, long-press, shake or bump the smart tag, the companion application responds accordingly, opening new doors for kids to have fun. With Tag+, kids can have multiple experiences with a toy without losing interest.

S-Skin is a consumer skincare solution that saves time and cost associated with professional dermatological care. It is comprised of a microneedle patch and a portable device that analyses and cares for the skin. The microneedle patch can deeply penetrate the skin to deliver effective ingredients and enhance absorption. The device can measure the hydration, redness, and melanin of the skin to provide customized skincare using LED light. The condition of the skin is saved in the accompanying app to track changes over time.

Lumini is a portable device that spots skin problems before they happen. After taking a picture of the face with Lumini, the device analyses the information with its own algorithm and sends the information to a smartphone app. The device identifies issues under the surface of the skin, like pimples, freckles, increased pores, wrinkles, redness, and sebum. Lumini also recommends cosmetic products based on the analysis and provides a remote consulting service with a dermatologist or a skincare specialist.

Since earlier this year, Samsung has been showcasing C-Lab ideas from various areas at major exhibitions. Employees’ ideas are displayed at the exhibitions and the business value of each project is examined based on the public’s reaction, which helps improve the project.

Five additional C-Lab projects that have successfully spun off will be exhibited at CES 2017: MANGOSLAB, a compact printer that prints memos from smart devices to Post-it note paper; Jameasy, a solution that helps users practice an acoustic musical instrument through a sensor module attached to the instrument; MOPIC, a smartphone cover that helps view 3D content without glasses; Analogue Plus, a hands-free device for headgear; and WELT, a fashionable belt for healthcare. They are seeking global business opportunities through CES 2017.

Meanwhile, performance of C-Lab projects that have successfully spun off has attracted attention from the global market. MANGOSLAB’s smart printer Nemonic was awarded CES 2017 Best of Innovation Awards under the Computer Accessories category. Also, WELT has launched a smart belt in collaboration with Samsung C&T’s fashion division and other projects are awaiting official launch during the first half of 2017.

“Ideas from diverse areas from fashion and kids to beauty are being developed based on innovative technology and we will continue to seek for additional ideas across a broad spectrum,” said Jaiil Lee, Vice President of Creativity & Innovation Center at Samsung Electronics.