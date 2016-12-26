Shoppers discover great festive spirit at Tesco

Brits are going premium with their festive spirits this season. In the lead up to New Year’s Eve, Tesco has seen an increasing number of customers who are treating themselves to top of the range branded and own-label liquors.

And they are not solely being tempted by familiar brands, they are also looking for high quality and exceptional value as well.

Amongst the most popular drinks in the range is the supermarket’s award-winning Tesco finest* French Grain Vodka.

It’s been described by the Master Distiller for the producer as ’Martini Grade’, and the top notch and exceptionally smooth spirit has seen a 250 per cent growth in the last year alone.

It won a silver medal at the 2016 International Wine and Spirit Competition and has been compared favourably to top premium brands - but is available at half the price and can be snapped up for just £18 until January 9.

Across the festive season, Tesco has seen a growth in the demand for its premium range spirits, which includes gin, vodka, single malt, brandy and rum, by over 30 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Tesco senior spirits buyer Andrew Hargreaves said: “Brits are becoming thrifty connoisseurs when it comes to enjoying spirits - they want the premium quality drinks but without the price tag to match.

“We are seeing customers treating themselves to award-winning own label drinks, so they can enjoy the festive season in high spirits without breaking the bank.

“We really are witnessing a golden age for upmarket liquors with many of them being produced right here in the UK.”

Tesco’s finest Aromatic Gin has also soared by 185 per cent in the last year and is currently on sale for £14.

Among Tesco own label spirits which have won awards are:

Tesco Calvados Pays d’Auge VSOP 70cl – Gold winner at 2016 International Wine and Spirits Competition – currently on sale for £15.50

Tesco Armagnac VSOP 70cl – Silver Outstanding prize at 2016 International Wine and Spirits Competition – currently on sale for £22

Tesco finest* Highland Single Malt Scotch Whiskey 12 YO 70cl – Silver Outstanding prize at 2016 International Wine and Spirits Competition – Currently on sale for £25

Tesco finest* Sloe Gin 70cl – Bronze at 2016 International Wine and Spirits Competition – Currently on sale for £14

Tesco finest* French Grain Vodka is currently on sale for £18.

The premium drinks boom follows the recent UK cocktail revival and TV programmes such as Mad Men which have inspired shoppers to treat themselves to better quality spirits to drink at home.

