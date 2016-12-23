Amazon.ca Extends the Holiday Shopping Season, Announces Boxing Day Deals Store

Amazon.ca today announced that its Boxing Day deals store (www.amazon.ca/boxingday) will launch on Saturday, December 24 at midnight PST. Continuing its recent tradition, the store will open ahead of Boxing Day and will last a full six days, giving customers even more time to explore and score great deals on products from well-known brands such as Kindle, Xbox, KitchenAid, GoPro, Philips, Garmin, Bowflex, and Segway. Last year on Boxing Day, Amazon.ca featured over 1,500 deals and customers in Canada purchased enough of the Xbox deal of the day to reach ten times the height of the Peace Tower at Parliament in Ottawa.

“Long lines and big crowds are easily forgotten this Boxing Day. We’re excited to offer customers a relaxing shopping experience during the busy holiday season,” said Mike Strauch, Amazon.ca Country Manager. “With hundreds of incredible deals paired with fast and free shipping options, Boxing Day shoppers can sit back and enjoy great savings from home while still spending time with friends and family.”

Below is a sampling of the great deals:

Electronics & Accessories

AmazonBasics Batteries, starting at $1.99

Vintage White Blue Microphones Yeti USB Microphone (Amazon Exclusive), $99.99

Up to 50% off select TVs and projectors

Save $200 on the Segway miniPRO

50% off select Sennheiser Headphones

60% off the GoPro HERO+ LCD Camera

33% off the Alesis Recital 88-Key Beginner Digital Piano with Full-Size Semi-Weighted Keys

25% off select drones

Home & Office Technology

Up to 40% off select PC accessories

Up to 35% off select Cyberpower products

Up to 30% off best-selling networking items

30% off select laptops

25% off Crucial Solid State Drives

Apparel & Shoes

Up to 70% off select Winter outerwear and boots from brands such as Pajar, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Kenneth Cole

Up to 70% off select clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, including:

Apparel from Calvin Klein, Nautica, and Hanes

Boots and sunglasses from Puma, Geox, and Crocs

Bags and travel accessories from Tumi, Kipling, and Swiss Gear

Watches from Citizen, Seiko, and Anne Klein

Health & Fitness

Buy Bowflex Dumbbells and get a stand free

45% off select Philips Sonicare products

Up to 45% off Garmin Smartwatches and Activity Trackers

Home, Kitchen & Tools

Up to 50% off select power tools

Up to 45% off select Fisher-Price baby toys

50% off select Vivere Hammocks

40% off the Miracle-Gro AeroGarden Bounty Elite

35% off the KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer

33% off the DeLonghi Magnifica Super-Automatic Espresso/Coffee Machine

Music, Movies, & Entertainment

Up to 80% off top Kindle reads, including The New York Times and Globe & Mail best sellers

and best sellers Up to 65% off consoles, accessories, and games, including Watch Dogs 2 , Grand Theft Auto V , and Skyrim Elder Scrolls V

, , and Up to 70% off select movies and TV shows, including X-Men: Apocalypse , X-Files , Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , and Red Dwarf XI

, , , and Up to 60% off select vinyl and CDs, including Suicide Squad: The Album , Summer Is Gone , and Starboy

, , and Up to 50% off children’s books and New Year’s resolution reads

*All prices available at select times and while supplies last.

Amazon.ca offers a handful of helpful tools to help make shopping for Boxing Day deals even easier, including:

Fast and Free Shipping with Prime : Customers can quickly and easily receive gifts and deals over the holidays with Prime Free Two-Day Delivery on eligible orders.

: Customers can quickly and easily receive gifts and deals over the holidays with Prime Free Two-Day Delivery on eligible orders. Deal Watching : Customers can keep an eye on must-have deals and get notified through the Amazon mobile app when they become available for purchase.

: Customers can keep an eye on must-have deals and get notified through the Amazon mobile app when they become available for purchase. Extended Returns: Returns are easy this holiday season with Amazon.ca. Purchases made before December 31 may be returned until January 31, 2017, for a full refund.

About Amazon

Amazon.com opened on the World Wide Web in July 1995. The company is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.