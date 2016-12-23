KLM welcomes its 30-millionth passenger of 2016

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines today festively welcomed its 30-millionth passenger - a record in the 97-year history of the company - en route from London to Amsterdam. This is an increase of over 7% compared to 2015 when KLM carried 28 million passengers.

KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers and the British Ambassador to the Netherlands Sir Geoffrey Adams congratulated Mrs Kojima. She traveled from London via Amsterdam to Tokyo for the Christmas holidays. On behalf of KLM, Mrs Kojima was offered two tickets to a destination of her choice.

“Generating such remarkable growth in passenger numbers is a great milestone to reach on closing off 2016. Thanks in part to the efforts of all KLM employees and by adding 14 new destinations, KLM has been able to achieve this amazing figure.”

Pieter Elbers - KLM President & CEO

KLM and the United Kingdom

Each year, KLM flies about 6.3 million passengers to the UK, making it an important market for the airline. KLM currently serves 16 destinations in the UK. In February 2017, KLM will add its 17th destination – London City Airport. Along with KLM’s destinations in the UK, flights can easily be booked to all 149 KLM destinations at www.klm.com.