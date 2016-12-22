Identifying Respirable Hazards to Protect Workers in Puerto Rico

Once each year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) releases a preliminary list of the 10 most frequently cited safety and health violations for the fiscal year. The list is compiled from thousands of workplace inspections conducted by federal OSHA staff.



Year after year, 1 of the top 10 cited violations involves respiratory protection. OSHA reports that an estimated 5 million workers are required to wear respirators in 1.3 million workplaces throughout the United States. A number of these workers can be found in Puerto Rico and many others across the Caribbean also work in positions that necessitate respiratory protection.



Respirators protect workers against insufficient oxygen environments, harmful dusts, fogs, smokes, mists, gases, vapors and sprays. These hazards may cause cancer, lung impairment, diseases or death. OSHA reports that respirators protect workers in two basic ways:

The first is by the removal of contaminants from the air. Respirators of this type include particulate respirators, which filter out airborne particles, and air-purifying respirators with cartridges/canisters, which filter out chemicals and gases.

Other respirators protect by supplying clean respirable air from another source. Respirators that fall into this category include airline respirators, which use compressed air from a remote source, and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), which include their own air supply.



“Employers in Puerto Rico need to protect their workers from airborne threats to their health and safety,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Compliance with OSHA’s Respiratory Protection Standard is mandatory and helps to avert many deaths and countless illnesses annually. At Zimmetry, our industrial hygiene and air quality experts help companies and government agencies identify respiratory hazards so that workers can be properly protected with respirators and other personal protective equipment. These services also help entities avoid costly fines associated with noncompliance violations.”



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.