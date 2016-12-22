Macy’s Strengthens Belief In Santa Through The Santa Project

This holiday season, the spirit of hope and joy prevailed as people across the country flooded the Internet with more than 7.3 million expressions of belief for The Santa Project, launched by Macy’s as part of its ninth annual Believe campaign. The nationwide movement captured the hearts of parents and children alike, aggregating responses about the importance of believing through #SantaProject on social channels. Along with Macy’s customers and employees, many celebrities got involved in the movement, including actress Elisabeth Rohm, U.S. Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan and singer/songwriter Grace VanderWaal. Everyone had a hand in creating positivity during the holiday season and keeping the magic of Santa alive in the modern age.

“We saw a lot of incredible feedback and support for The Santa Project throughout the season,” said Joe Feczko, senior vice president of brand marketing for Macy’s. “Expressions of belief came in many forms, from marching band performances and throwback photos with Santa, to videos by some of today’s biggest stars. Through this campaign, we aimed to change the landscape, bringing all of the positive stories of Santa to the forefront so that they can be enjoyed for years to come.”

A compilation of responses is being featured in a Macy’s television commercial, airing now through Christmas.

To learn more about how The Santa Project tracked online during the season, visit macys.com/believe. More than 2.5 million expressions of belief have been aggregated from tweets, Instagram posts, letters to Santa, visits to Santa at Macy’s Santaland and visits to the site itself, while content about The Santa Project on YouTube has generated 4.8 million views.

The Santa Project was created by Macy’s in partnership with Figliulo&Partners.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M), delivers fashion and affordable luxury to customers at 734 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, as well as to customers in the U.S. and more than 100 international destinations through its leading online store at macys.com. Via its stores, e-commerce site, mobile and social platforms, Macy’s offers distinctive assortments including the most desired family of exclusive and fashion brands for him, her and home. Macy’s is known for such epic events as Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. Macy’s flagship stores including Herald Square in New York City, Union Square in San Francisco, State Street in Chicago, and Dadeland in Miami and South Coast Plaza in southern California are known internationally and are leading destinations for visitors. Building on a more than 150-year tradition, and with the collective support of customers and employees, Macy’s helps strengthen communities by supporting local and national charities giving more than $69 million each year to help make a difference in the lives of our customers.