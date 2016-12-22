Fishmeal Dust Likely Culprit for Explosion at Seafood Plant

Several months ago there was a powerful explosion at a seafood plant in Unalaska, Alaska. Fortunately, no one was hurt as the explosion took place in the evening hours when few employees were present. However, the damage caused by the explosion and the automatic sprinkler system is believed to be over $100,000 and resulted in the temporary closure of the facility for repairs. According to media reports, although the event is under investigation, the explosion is believed to be the result of fishmeal dust igniting.

Combustible dusts can come from many sources. These fine particles can present an explosion hazard when suspended in air under certain conditions. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) lists a number of industries at risk for combustible dust explosion hazards, including: agriculture, chemicals, food (e.g., candy, sugar, spice, starch, flour, feed), grain, fertilizer, tobacco, plastics, wood, forest, paper, pulp, rubber, furniture, textiles, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, tire and rubber manufacturing, dyes, coal, metal processing (e.g., aluminum, chromium, iron, magnesium and zinc), recycling operations, and fossil fuel power generation (coal).

Dust explosions can be catastrophic and cause employee deaths, injuries and the destruction of entire buildings. In many combustible dust accidents, employers and employees were unaware that a hazard even existed.

“Industries that are susceptible to combustible dust explosions need to implement plans to prevent these types of tragedies from occurring,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President, Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “A key preventive component of these plans includes combustible dust testing. At EMSL Analytical, Inc., our industry leading scientists, with access to the most advanced testing instrumentation, help to identify potentially hazardous situations so corrective actions can be implemented to avoid these types of catastrophic events.”

EMSL has sponsored an educational video about combustible dust hazards that can be seen at: http://youtu.be/xX0apupkO3E.

To learn more about combustible dust testing or other environmental, indoor air quality or occupational services

