UPS Completes Acquisition Of Marken

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today said it completed the acquisition of Marken, a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and leader in clinical trials material storage and distribution. The transaction, which closed on Wednesday, makes Marken a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS and provides UPS with growth opportunities across the life sciences customer base.

“Healthcare logistics is a strategic market for UPS. Our acquisition of Marken strengthens our portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to customers and the healthcare industry,” said Teresa Finley, UPS Chief Marketing and Business Services Officer. Wes Wheeler will continue as CEO of Marken, reporting to Teresa Finley.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com® and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, visit pressroom.ups.com/RSS or follow @UPS_News.

About Marken

Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 45 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken’s more than 680 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken’s unique position in the pharma and logistics industry. For more information on services and locations, visit www.marken.com