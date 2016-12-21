Daiso Japan Announces Daly City Store Relocation and Grand Opening

DAISO Japan, a rapidly growing value store known for selling quality items for $1.50, announced that it will hold a grand opening celebration weekend for its Daly City, Calif. store on Friday and Saturday, January 6-7, 2017, in the Serramonte Shopping Center. This store is moving from its existing space in the center to a new, larger space located at 130A Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City, behind Target. It is the chain’s 17th store in Northern California.

With Daiso’s new location in the Serramonte Center, the expanded store will carry more items across a variety of product categories including household cleaning and organization, gifts, electronics accessories, housewares, kitchen gadgets, greeting cards and more. The store’s grand opening promises to be a family friendly event featuring music, vendor sampling and opportunity drawing, plus great shopping.

Our buyers work hard to stock must-have items as well as novelties that create fun, memorable shopping experiences that keep customers coming back. More than just a value store, Daiso’s goal is to put the fun back into shopping in a budget friendly way, offering useful and unique products that meet the needs of just about every shopper in the household. From household cleaners and organizers to novelty gifts, school supplies, and snacks, Daiso’s product selection is growing to meet the needs of its customers.

Known for its $1.50 price tag on most products, Daiso carries thousands of quality products ranging from kitchenware, beauty supplies, stationery and wrapping paper to electronic accessories and useful, everyday sundries. Shoppers will find novel, unique gift items, a new line of greeting cards and party favors for every occasion. Just in time for the 2016 back-to-school season, Daiso is the one-stop-shop for school supplies, bento and lunch boxes, and organizing college dorm rooms.

Daiso Serramonte Store Grand Opening Celebration

Who: Open to the public

When: Friday and Saturday, January 6-7, at 10:00AM

Where: 130A Serramonte Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015 (behind Target)

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1189947004423053/

Goodie bags will be given to the first 100 customers each day, with receipt

• Vendor sampling and balloons for little ones (while supplies last)

• Opportunity drawing tickets will be given away on Saturday and Sunday. Winners will be selected and announced Saturday, January 7, 2017, at 5:00PM in front of the store. The winning numbers also will be posted at the store and on the Daiso Facebook page (Daiso Japan USA) for two weeks.

• Prizes include a Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a iPad Mini, a K-Cup Brewer, (2) $100 VISA Cards and a $50 gas card.

