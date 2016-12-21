Michael Dundon Joins Insight Financial Services as Vice President of Business Development, Vendor Finance

Insight Financial Services, a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that Michael Dundon has joined the company as vice president of business development, vendor finance. Dundon will be responsible for developing national financing programs with technology manufacturers, systems integrators and managed service providers.



“We are delighted to welcome Michael to the Vendor Finance organization. His unique background is ideal for our business as we continue to leverage Insight’s industry leading lifecycle management solutions for the vendor community,” said Scott Sullivan, senior vice president, Insight Financial Services. “The vendor platform has proven to be a very strong catalyst for our growth, and Michael will play a key role in continuing the momentum. His focus will be on developing customized programs for vendors, so that they can grow their businesses by bringing forth our financing solutions to their clients.”



Dundon is a seasoned executive that brings deep experience in technology finance to his new role at IFS. Prior to joining the company, he was the vice president and general manager of Xerox Corporation and Xerox Financial Services. Prior to Xerox, he was the president and owner of DCI Consulting, Inc., a medical supply firm which provided mobility equipment to major healthcare providers. Earlier, he held executive level technology finance positions at DeLage Landen Financial Services, Deutsche Bank Financial Services, AT&T Capital and Wells Fargo Leasing.



“Insight Investments and IFS embody the highest standards of service, quality, and integrity that create lasting value for the community we seek to partner with in our Vendor Financial Services business. Insight’s approach to client service is impressive, making this an organization I am proud to represent. I am looking forward to helping grow our Indirect channel business over the coming years.”



Organizations interested in learning more about the IFS vendor financing program please visit http://www.ifsleasing.com/vendor-finance/.



About Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services (IFS), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, delivers financially transparent technology leasing solutions for businesses acquiring hardware, software and services. Its IT Refresh Contract, Asset Management Online System (AMOS) and 44,000 square foot Asset Return & Remarketing Center, empowers IFS customers with the ability to quantify and manage the total cost of IT refresh strategies. An ISO 9001:2008 certified organization, IFS serves more than 400 customers with a managed portfolio in excess of $700 million. For more information visit www.ifsleasing.com.

