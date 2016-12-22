Local Houston locksmith now offers free automotive lockout services when children and pets are locked in vehicles

We were shocked to learn about the recent death of a child in Texas who died after getting locked in a car, and have decided to do everything in our power not to let something like this ever happen in Houston. So providing free lockout services for parents or pet owners who find themselves in this situation is the least we can do.

Most people have at some point locked themselves out of a car. There is nothing usual in this; an automotive lockout can be resolved quite easily as long as you have the contact number of a reputable Houston locksmith in your mobile. However, there could be a situation when a child gets locked in a car. When this happens, the situation can escalate quite rapidly, and the panicked parents have no idea about what to do next.

It is the same when you have a pet locked in the car. There is a serious risk of your child or pet dying of heat stroke when this happens, as the temperature inside a locked car in much higher than it is outside. In fact, 24% of the non-crash related casualties related to automobiles occur because of children getting locked in cars.

Coleman Oneil, media manager of 713 Locksmith said that the residents of Houston can now help families that are faced with this dreadful situation for calling his company for help. 713 Locksmith is a leading provider of automotive locksmith services in Houston and now offers FREE automotive lockout services to parents or pet owners, who have got their child or pet locked in their cars.

Mr. Oneil said: “We were shocked to learn about the recent death of a child in Texas who died after getting locked in a car, and have decided to do everything in our power not to let something like this ever happen in Houston. So providing free lockout services for parents or pet owners who find themselves in this situation is the least we can do. In fact, any resident can call us if they see a child or a pet locked inside a car. We will be sure to rush to the location and get the child or the pet out of the vehicle ASAP”.

Mr. Oneil added that children were highly susceptible to heat stroke as their body thermostats heats up 3 to 5 times faster than that of adults. Pets too, are especially vulnerable. That’s why it is important that parents should keep the car keys or remote entry fobs out of the child’s reach at all times.

Mr. Oneil concluded: “If we can rescue even one child or a pet, we will consider our efforts to be well worth it. We urge all residents of Houston to save our phone number into their smartphones.

