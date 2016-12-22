“Master the Art of Connecting,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (12/23/2016)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Lou Diamond’s new book, “Master the Art of Connecting.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on December 23rd.

Making key connections in your life can launch your business, your sales, even your personal life and send them soaring to unforeseen levels. The connections you make can have a domino effect in spawning so many incredible opportunities to achieve your goals and dreams.

Yet, many people are unaware how important and powerful connections can be or they don’t know how to get started creating connections. Lou Diamond has taught the art of making great connections all over the world. Let Lou show you how to establish deep, powerful connections that can be essential to success in your career, in your business and even in your personal life.

“Master the Art of Connecting” will inspire you to begin now to channel your short term efforts into long term returns. Lou Diamond’s approach to establishing and maintaining connections is practical, easy to implement and has a history of success.

“Master the Art of Connecting” by Lou Diamond will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (12/23/2016) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N7BSRXF.

“Master the Art of Connecting” has a 4.9-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“As a Real Estate professional, I know that building relationships (connecting) is the cornerstone of success. ‘Master the Art of Connecting,’ by Lou Diamond, is a clear and straightforward guide to attaining this goal and closing deals. Great read!” – Larry M.

“The art of connecting has a wealth of applications with great examples. I was sincerely impressed by the practical usefulness of this book. I strongly recommend it to any one who manages a company or sees the value of influencing, motivating or simply connecting with others. Because I see our workplace and culture becoming less homogenized, it is increasingly important that we gain the skills outlined in this book regardless of whether we are interacting with customers, co-workers or those who are in different socio-economic positions both in the work environment and in the world at large.” – Darla K.

About the Author:

When it comes to putting great people in touch with other great people, Lou Diamond is the master. He has over a quarter century of experience in sales, relationship management, business development and executive coaching. Lou’s authenticity, energy and enthusiasm for what he does, along with his unwavering passion and desire for helping people overcome their fears and achieve their dreams, is unmatched.

If you’re trying to find the right way to make the connections essential to building your team to achieve your business or personal goals, Lou Diamond is the man to help you make the connections to make it happen. Aside from selling everything under the sun for most of his adult life, Lou Diamond is an energetic, comical, inspirational, not-afraid-to-get-his hands dirty leader, business development strategist and performance coach. Learn from Lou, who’s been a top producer at every firm he’s ever worked and has led sales teams to achieve record revenues year after year.

He has consulted and mentored leading performers at hundreds of companies the world over. He will send you on your way feeling as though you can conquer the world… and make tons of great new connections doing it.

