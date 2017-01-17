LeadThink to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that LeadThink will speak at the iDate Online Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden on January 24-26, 2017.



Ophir Laizerovich, President, & Steve “Dakota” Happas, CEO, from LeadThink will speak on a panel covering affiliate marketing for dating. Steve “Dakota” Happas will also speak on the Final Panel Debate.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual expo, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.





ABOUT LEADTHINK.COM



LeadThink (formerly C2 Media Corp) has been one of the pioneers in customer acquisition for online dating and matchmaking companies. LeadThink’s clients include such major brands as Match, OurTime, SingleParentMeet, Zoosk, Mate1, FirstMet, and many others throughout US, Canada, and Australia. Its founders have over 20 years of experience in performance based customer acquisition. LeadThink likes to work directly with all their clients to achieve and then maintain ROI goals. This strategy of working closely has enabled both LeadThink and their clients to push the barriers using new technology and processes that keep them a step ahead in the industry.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business event for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://date2017.com or contact:



