Be Charmed By A Story That Involves The “Hope Diamond”

There are a lot of valuable pieces of jewelry around the world. One of these pieces is called the “Eye of the Sun” which includes fragments of the famous Hope Diamond. This rare piece of jewelry is an inspiration of the latest fiction book that will involve its readers with its interesting characters and unexpected twists.

Author David Celley has earned his success as an author through his books. All throughout his writings, he made his readers and non-readers satisfied through great stories. He was able to show them what is really happening in his works.

“The Florida Caper” is the latest masterpiece from David which carries a tale about love, twists, mysteries, and life. This also embeds the story of the stolen ”Eye of the Sun” and the journey to where to find it. The manuscript’s interesting characters Mike & Tina, and their adventures as they try to locate the stolen piece of jewelry will hook its readers all throughout its pages.



The Florida Caper

Written by David Celley

Published by iUniverse

Published date July 24, 2015

Paperback: $18.95



About the Author

David Celley attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and California State University, Los Angeles, where he received degrees in Economics, Business Administration, and Computer Information Systems. He is now retired living in Orange County, California after a career as an IT consultant. David’s publishing credits include Woodruff’s Firebase, reflecting the great intensity of the conflict in Vietnam; Galvez Stadium, a unique piece of fiction about the endeavors of building a football stadium during a revolution in Santiago, Chile; and The Florida Caper, an adventure yarn set in South Florida involving stolen jewelry that carries a curse.