As Life Goes On: Sister’s Keepsake of a Mildly Schizophrenic Brother

As Life Goes On Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

“People say mental illness is like a common cold and should be treated as such. Deep down they lie and have their own agenda when they want to make an impression and invite the ‘right people’ to host an event,”

Dr. Rosalie Contino shares how her life has changed as she takes care of her retired brother, Bob, in As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn.

Upon his boss’s request, Bob, diagnosed with mild schizophrenia at a young age, is forced to retire from his clerical job. Rosalie goes to his rescue while temporarily abandoning her dreams. Her notes about the pains and joys of being a caregiver to her brother have led to the creation of this book.

“People say mental illness is like a common cold and should be treated as such. Deep down they lie and have their own agenda when they want to make an impression and invite the ‘right people’ to host an event,” says Rosalie as she gets a better understanding of the illness.

As Life Goes On was featured at the California Library Association Conference last November 3–5, 2016. The event was an excellent time to feature the best books to CLA audience and to network with other library vendors.





As Life Goes On

Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Kindle | $2.99

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99

Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online retail stores.





About the Author

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Dr. Rosalie H. Contino is a second-generation Italian American. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University and master’s and doctor’s degrees in educational theater and costume design from New York University. Now retired, she enjoys being a playwright, lecturer, and costume designer.