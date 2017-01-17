Valuable Lessons a Sister Learned from Her Ailing Brother

As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn Written by Rosalie H. Contino, Ph.D.

There is a stigma, still, on mental illness and the people who suffer from them. In Rosalie Contino’s new book, As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn, the author tells the true story of her brother, who suffered from schizophrenia.

As schizophrenia strengthened its hold on Bob, he needed special care and attention. And with their parents gone and no one to take care of him, Rosalie had to step in as Bob’s main caregiver. Her time with Bob in his last months is a treasure she would never trade for anything else.

“Bob was quite a character. There were definitely times where I wanted to give up completely, but he was my brother, and if I had to learn it the hard way, I did. But it doesn’t matter because I learned to appreciate him in a way I never thought I could,” stated the author.

About the Author

Dr. Rosalie H. Contino, Ph.D., has a degree in elementary education, and an MA and PhD in educational theater. She’s had professional experiences in costume design and costume consultancy. She occasionally works as a production lecturer. She resides in Brooklyn, New York and has two other books.