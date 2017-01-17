Looking Back at Bob

As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

“What a sweet piece of reading. I was moved by the moments the siblings shared, at the same time inspired to be kinder to my own and cherish our times together because we never how long they will last,”

Acquiring an illness is an unfortunate thing, especially when it’s one that has always been stigmatized by society. In Dr. Rosalie Contino’s novel, As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn, readers get to take part in the delightful memories between a sister and her brother with a mental disorder.

With both their parents gone, Rosalie committed to her promise of looking after Bob, who just retired, and whose schizophrenia declined. Rosalie learned to forge a bond with the brother she once treated almost like a stranger. This memoir is a tribute to Bob, as well as a reminder for anyone about the loving and irreplaceable connection siblings ought to cherish.

“What a sweet piece of reading. I was moved by the moments the siblings shared, at the same time inspired to be kinder to my own and cherish our times together because we never how long they will last,” stated a contented reader.

With plenty of heartfelt moments, the story of Bob will move many.

To learn more about Dr. Rosalie Contino and her books, take the time to visit her website at www.rosaliecontinobooks.com.





As Life Goes On: Lessons One Doesn’t Want to Have to Learn

Written by Rosalie H. Contino, PhD

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $24.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, has a degree in Elementary Education, as well as an MA in Educational Theater. She’s had experience in costume design and costume consultancy. She occasionally works as a production lecturer. The author resides in Brooklyn, New York and has written two other books.