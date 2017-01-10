MeetMe to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that MeetMe will speak at the iDate Online Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Geoff Cook, CEO from MeetMe will speak on current trends with the online dating business and publicly traded stocks.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the online largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual trade show, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.





ABOUT MEETME, INC.



Through its MeetMe® and Skout® mobile apps and websites, MeetMe is a leading social network for meeting new people in the US and a public market leader for social discovery (NASDAQ: MEET). MeetMe makes it easy to discover new people to chat with on mobile devices. With approximately two million total daily active users, MeetMe is fast becoming the social gathering place for the mobile generation. MeetMe is a leader in mobile monetization with a diverse revenue model comprising advertising, user credits, and subscriptions. MeetMe’s apps are available on iPhone, iPad, and Android in multiple languages worldwide. For more information, please visit meetmecorp.com.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business conference for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



