Carolinas Matchmaker to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Carolina’s Matchmaker will speak at the iDate Matchmaking Convention​ ( ​http://idate2017.com​ ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Laurie Berzack, CEO of Carolinas Matchmaker will speak on how to increase professional value and how to ask for more for services. Ms Berzack will reveal steps to incremental growth and measured gains matchmakers can take methodically to increase their bottom line without watering down their services and success stories. Berzack has a proven track record measured through marriages and babies born as a result of her matchmaking strategy.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual trade show, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



ABOUT CAROLINAS MATCHMAKER



Laurie Berzack, Carolinas Matchmaker, launched her first matchmaking business in 2006 and offers more than just a matchmaking service. Four out of five of Laurie’s clients find lasting love thanks to her coaching and her innate ability to pair people at her boutique matchmaking firm. Her clientele of successful professionals truly seek a soul mate not just a date for Saturday night. Considered a relationship expert, she is regularly featured in local and national media.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



As the largest business expo for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.

iDate also runs the ​iDate Awards​ which recognize the best in the online dating industry. ​iDate Directory​ is a supplier’s business directory.



