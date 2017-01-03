Michelle Jacoby of DC Matchmaking to Speak at the 47th iDate Online Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Michelle Jacoby of DC Matchmaking will speak at the iDate Online Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Michele Jacoby, Owner of DC Matchmaking will speak on controlling your clients so your business doesn’t control you.



The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual summit, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.





ABOUT DC MATCHMAKING



DC Matchmaking is a boutique matchmaking company for commitment-minded singles in the Washington DC Area.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



As the largest business conference for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



