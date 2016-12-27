Dawn Maslar to Speak at the 47th iDate Dating Industry Conference in Miami on January 24-26

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that The Science of Love will speak at the iDate Dating Industry Conference ( http://idate2017.com ) at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens on January 24-26, 2017.



Dawn Maslar, CEO from The Science of Love will speak on using the science & biology of love to increase business and provide better service.



The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual convention, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNYPZgdOinc



ABOUT THE SCIENCE OF LOVE



The Science of Love is an educational company that provides talks, seminars and interactive shows. Its mission is to enlighten, educate and empower companies and individuals by providing the latest scientific peer-reviewed research in the field of attraction and love.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business event for the dating industry, “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room. iDate provides dating industry executives education, ideas and insight.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://date2017.com or contact:



