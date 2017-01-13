Family is the Basic Unit in the Society

It is easy for someone to say something that they have not gone through yet in short, it is easier to judge than to accept the judgement of society, friends, acquaintances, enemies and the likes; although the hardest would be that look of disgust that your family might give you in times of trials. Small or big, heavy or light, when you have no one, then it is your heart’s death, but then everything will be okay so as long as you have your family with you.

Gone with all the haters and pain, as the saying goes: “The whole world may hate me, curse me even, but with my family’s support all of those would not matter not even an inch.”

Author of “Our Little Family Trouble,” Barbara L. Davis Preslock, wrote this book for awareness and having a deeper understanding of the true meaning of Family. It can be the many faces of strength in times of difficulties thus it could be blood related or it simply could be someone who stood by you at all times, mostly through bad, so they can help you get your feet back up and carry on.

She will be attending the American Library Association Midwinter 2017 on the 20th to the 24th of January at Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta Georgia.



‘Our Little Family “Trouble”’

Written by Barbara L. Davis Preslock

Published by Dorrance Publishing

Published date July 20, 2011

Paperback price $10.00



About the Author

Barbara L. Davis Preslock has been married for thirty-one years to her loving husband and has two children as well as one granddaughter and one great grandson. She attended Marjorie Webster Junior College in 1969 earning a degree in Secretarial Sciences, and then graduated from Jacksonville Business College for Court Reporting/Stenotype Machine in 1970.

Barbara worked as a Court Reporter for forty years and has been a resident of New Port Richey, Florida, for thirty years. She is a member of Being Christ’s Church, Pasco County Pediatric Foundation, Daughters of the American Revolution, P.E.O., and United Way. In her spare time, Barbara likes to sing, play tennis, and go on family vacations. This is Barbara’s first published novel.